Prep Schools

Nobles boys head coach Brian Day to retire at end of season

Brian Day has been head coach at Nobles since 2001. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Brian Day, the Nobles boys hockey head coach since 2001, will retire from his spot behind the bench at the end of the season.

Despite retiring from coaching hockey, Day will continue teaching economics in the history department at Nobles.

Day's first season at Nobles was 2001-02. From 2002 to last season, Day coached Nobles to a stunning 363-173-46 record. That doesn't include this season.

Nobles has made the playoffs seven of the last nine years, making the Elite 8 Tournament three times and snagging a spot in the Large School Tournament four times.

