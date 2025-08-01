Noah Survilas posted 40 points last season for Dexter Southfield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It can be hard for younger players to stand out at Dexter Southfield given its consistently deep talent pool.

That was never a problem for Noah Survilas, who announced his commitment to Northeastern on Friday.

Survilas burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2023-24, notching 30 points in Dexter's top six. He was snubbed from the U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp after that season.

Instead, he was picked high by the Muskegon Lumberjacks, going in the USHL Phase 1 Draft's third round (40th overall). He followed that up with four points in five games at Select 16 Camp.