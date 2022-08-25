NO ORDINARY JOE: Pendenza reaches career peak with Kelly Cup

Joe Pendenza (Wilmington, Mass.) helped the Florida Everblades win the coveted Kelly Cup. (Vito Palmisano Photo/Video Ltd.)

If his plans don’t change — and professional hockey careers often are in flux — Joe Pendenza expects to hang up his skates following the 2022-23 season.

The Wilmington, Mass., native is at peace with his career. No, he never made it to the National Hockey League, but the cerebral center has made the most of his talent.

Lightly recruited out of junior hockey, the 31-year-old Pendenza has played in more than 500 professional games (counting the playoffs).

A highlight of his career occurred June 11 when he led the Florida Everblades to the ECHL playoff championship. A four games to one series victory over Toledo was sealed by a 4-2 win before a standing-room-only crowd of 7,674 on home ice in Estero, Fla.