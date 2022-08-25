New England Hockey Journal

Minor Pros

NO ORDINARY JOE: Pendenza reaches career peak with Kelly Cup

By

Joe Pendenza (Wilmington, Mass.) helped the Florida Everblades win the coveted Kelly Cup. (Vito Palmisano Photo/Video Ltd.)

If his plans don’t change — and professional hockey careers often are in flux — Joe Pendenza expects to hang up his skates following the 2022-23 season.

The Wilmington, Mass., native is at peace with his career. No, he never made it to the National Hockey League, but the cerebral center has made the most of his talent.

Lightly recruited out of junior hockey, the 31-year-old Pendenza has played in more than 500 professional games (counting the playoffs).

A highlight of his career occurred June 11 when he led the Florida Everblades to the ECHL playoff championship. A four games to one series victory over Toledo was sealed by a 4-2 win before a standing-room-only crowd of 7,674 on home ice in Estero, Fla.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cale Makar

Old friends happy for New England players who hoisted Stanley Cup with Avs

The Colorado Avalanche, the worst team in the NHL just five years ago, dethroned the two-time champion Tampa Bay Lightning this summer to claim the…
Read More
Owen Savory

College Confidential: How Lowell goalie Owen Savory has returned to form

Overcoming a subpar first season at UMass Lowell, Owen Savory has taken his place in the lengthy line of excellent goalies who have played for…
Read More
Tyler Boucher

Watch list: Who are the most compelling freshmen in Hockey East?

With graduate transfers, the one-time transfer waiver, and the fifth year of eligibility due to coronavirus, the 2021-22 freshmen classes in Hockey East were difficult…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter