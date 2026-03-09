Avon Old Farms completed its improbable run to win the Elite 8. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

STORRS, Conn. — Avon Old Farms looked down and out.

Two minutes hadn't even gone by in the Elite 8 championship game when Avon Old Farms star goalie Anthony Palmer (Lynnfield, Mass.) gloved down a typical wrister from St. Mark's forward Evan Nee (Arlington, Mass.). Palmer appeared to flash the leather as he often does on glove saves, but went right down and needed help getting up.

He was done. Avon junior goalie Will Bagot (Old Greenwich, Conn.) was thrust into facing the No. 1 offense in prep in No. 2-seeded St. Mark's.

No problem.

No. 8 Avon Old Farms finished its improbable Elite 8 run with a 4-2 win over St. Mark's, securing the school's 10th Stuart/Corkery championship and 11th New England title.