No 2021 Beanpot leaves ‘a little void in all of us’

Northeastern's Jordan Harris celebrates the 2020 Beanpot title. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Boston College and Northeastern kick off their respective Hockey East seasons this weekend and next. In many ways, it will be a season unlike any other.

The schedule is filled exclusively with conference games. There won’t be fans in the stands. And there will be no Beanpot tournament for the Eagles, Huskies, Boston University and Harvard to compete in at TD Garden on the first two Monday nights of February.

Yes, the famed Boston tradition is the latest sporting event being called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is seemingly par for the course in this most unique year as a months-long break on the sports calendar began last March just as the 2019-20 postseason was set to begin in Hockey East and nationally.