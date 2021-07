UMass captain Jake Gaudet kisses the 2021 NCAA championship trophy after the Minutemen toppled St. Cloud. (Getty Images)

What is NIL?

If you’re a fan of college sports, you’ve no doubt heard the acronym “NIL” floating around. NIL stands for “Name, Image and Likeness” as it relates to NCAA athletes.

Prior to a recent NCAA amendment, college athletes were not able to profit off of any sort of endorsement of any product, good or service. The punishment for such an act would be for the athlete to potentially lose his/her eligibility and/or the institution be fined or otherwise penalized.