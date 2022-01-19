New England Hockey Journal

NHL draft: Key trends, performances and rising stars in 2022 BioSteel All-American Game

By

Brady Berard
Brady Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.) hunts the puck during Monday's All-American contest. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Team Blue completed a comeback against Team White in the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game with UNH recruit Damien Carfagna’s overtime strike to close out a 4-3 victory at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., on Monday.

The contest, which featured a mix of teams representing the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 squad, and top American players from other USHL member clubs, is an annual indicator of who could be the top U.S. players selected in the summer NHL Entry Draft. New England natives Brady Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.), Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.) represented the region from the NTDP on Team White. Former Rivers forward Phillip Tresca (Newton, Mass.), and Boston Advantage star Ryan Healey (Hull, Mass.) wore white jerseys and are playing with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Sioux Falls Stampede, respectively.

Team Blue boasted Green Bay Gamblers forward Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), and defenseman Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.) with the Des Moines Buccaneers. Lund and Dorrington were standout teammates with Cushing Academy and the Boston Jr. Bruins of the USPHL NCDC before making the jump to the USHL this season.

