New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

NHL Draft 2023 forecast: Frias, Russo among less heralded

By

Donavan Frias
'04 left wing Donovan Frias (Hudson, Mass.) is poised for a breakout season at St. George's School in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s typically been a relatively quiet summer for the birth year recently through the NTDP selection and USHL draft process. 2021 hasn’t been an exception for the 2005 birth-year players.

For the 2023 draft, players born between Sept. 16, 2004, and Sept. 15, 2005, will be in the first year of eligibility. Most of the top 2023 New England prospects are from the ’05 birth year.

Outside of a few meaningless scrimmages in summer leagues, the top prospects are all ’05s headed to the NTDP who haven’t skated in front of scouts much since May’s evaluation camp in Plymouth, Mich.

This article appeared in the print edition of the July/August 2021 New England Hockey Journal magazine.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Tim Whitehead

NHL Draft 2022: Top outsiders playing in New England

Three non-local players skating for New England prep school and split-season teams are projected to be selected in the 2022 NHL Draft. At New England…
Read More
Cam Lund

NHL Draft 2022 forecast: Cam Lund, Ryan Healey opening eyes

With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in the rearview mirror, attention turns to the 2022 class, which is made up of late 2003 birth year…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Analyzing the ’05 commitments

As of publication time, 27 players born in 2005 have made commitments to a college hockey program. Outside of four players committed prior to May…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter