NHL Draft 2023 forecast: Frias, Russo among less heralded

'04 left wing Donovan Frias (Hudson, Mass.) is poised for a breakout season at St. George's School in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s typically been a relatively quiet summer for the birth year recently through the NTDP selection and USHL draft process. 2021 hasn’t been an exception for the 2005 birth-year players.

For the 2023 draft, players born between Sept. 16, 2004, and Sept. 15, 2005, will be in the first year of eligibility. Most of the top 2023 New England prospects are from the ’05 birth year.

Outside of a few meaningless scrimmages in summer leagues, the top prospects are all ’05s headed to the NTDP who haven’t skated in front of scouts much since May’s evaluation camp in Plymouth, Mich.

This article appeared in the print edition of the July/August 2021 New England Hockey Journal magazine.