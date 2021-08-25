New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft 2022: Top outsiders playing in New England

By

Tim Whitehead
Duncan Ramsay will look to further his draft stock by playing at Kimball Union under Tim Whitehead this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Three non-local players skating for New England prep school and split-season teams are projected to be selected in the 2022 NHL Draft.

At New England Hockey Journal, we’ve extensively covered the locals who will be on 2022 draft boards. With full and split-season Midget hockey starting up next week, it’s a good time to look into players from outside the region who will likely be picked in the 2022 draft. NHL scouts will begin scouring local rinks next week with the River Rats Jamboree and Eastern Alliance Labor Day Kickoff dropping the puck.

Over the past few years, non-local players such as Lucas Mercuri (Salisbury), Peter DiLiberatore (Salisbury), Tomas Mazura (Kimball Union) and Owen McLaughlin (Mount Saint Charles) have been selected while skating for prep school or academy teams in New England. Below is a look at the top three players who could join that group of players in hearing their names called at the NHL draft.

