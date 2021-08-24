New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

NHL Draft 2022 forecast: Cam Lund, Ryan Healey opening eyes

By

Cam Lund
Cushing and Junior Bruins product Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) is making the jump to the USHL in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in the rearview mirror, attention turns to the 2022 class, which is made up of late 2003 birth year players and ’04s born on or before Sept. 15.

The rankings for New England’s top prospects ahead of next year’s draft have changed quite a bit over the past few months. While always worthy prospects, Cameron Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.), Ben MacDonald (Weston, Mass.) and Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass.) had strong performances at the 2021 USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp.

Despite the movement, Northeastern freshman Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) continues to lead the charts when it comes to New England’s top prospects eligible for the 2022 draft.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Michael Callow

Analysis: Why you should know these ’03 and ’04 prospects

As summer hockey season concludes and we look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign, there are some individuals who have made a positive impression over the…
Read More

Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’04s in New England

Twenty-three New England players born in 2004 have committed to a college hockey program, as of August 19 when this story went to press. While…
Read More

Why these 2004 players will make a big impact in prep hockey

As we continue to look ahead to the 2021-22 prep hockey season, there is a group of 2004 birth year players who are poised to…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter