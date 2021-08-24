NHL Draft 2022 forecast: Cam Lund, Ryan Healey opening eyes

Cushing and Junior Bruins product Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) is making the jump to the USHL in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in the rearview mirror, attention turns to the 2022 class, which is made up of late 2003 birth year players and ’04s born on or before Sept. 15.

The rankings for New England’s top prospects ahead of next year’s draft have changed quite a bit over the past few months. While always worthy prospects, Cameron Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.), Ben MacDonald (Weston, Mass.) and Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass.) had strong performances at the 2021 USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp.

Despite the movement, Northeastern freshman Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) continues to lead the charts when it comes to New England’s top prospects eligible for the 2022 draft.