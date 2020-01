Boston University recruit Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.)(Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings were released by the league on Monday morning with 15 players from New England getting the nod.

Numerous other players from outside of the region, who are committed to a New England college or playing at or an alum a local prep school, also made the list.

As usual, NHL Central Scouting breaks players into four categories: North American Skaters, North American Goaltenders, International Skaters, and International Goaltenders.