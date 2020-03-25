News: KUA’s Fantilli brothers sign with Chicago Steel

New England Hockey Journal

Luca (left) and Adam Fantilli played one season together at KUA. (Kimball Union)

Kimball Union star brothers Adam and Luca Fantilli have signed with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel for the 2020-21 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Adam Fantilli, 15, is a highly regarded prospect who is expected to be a top pick at this summer's Ontario Hockey League draft. His older brother Luca, 17, has committed to the University of Michigan for 2021-22.

“I’m really excited to be able to be able to join such a great organization,” Adam said in the release sent out by the Steel. “I can’t wait to get started and play with my brother. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

