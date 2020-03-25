News: KUA’s Fantilli brothers sign with Chicago Steel

Kimball Union star brothers Adam and Luca Fantilli have signed with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel for the 2020-21 season, the team announced on Wednesday.
Adam Fantilli, 15, is a highly regarded prospect who is expected to be a top pick at this summer's Ontario Hockey League draft. His older brother Luca, 17, has committed to the University of Michigan for 2021-22.
“I’m really excited to be able to be able to join such a great organization,” Adam said in the release sent out by the Steel. “I can’t wait to get started and play with my brother. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”