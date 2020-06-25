News: Ex-Boston Bruin Jarome Iginla earns ticket to Hockey Hall of Fame

Jarome Iginla put up 68 games in 2013-14 with the Bruins between the regular season and playoffs. (Getty Images)

Former Boston Bruin Jarome Iginla has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.

Iginla, 42, played one season in Boston. The St. Albert, Alberta, native had 35 goals and 33 assists in 90 games between the regular season and playoffs during that 2013-14 campaign.

In total, Iginla appeared in 1,554 regular-season NHL games and another 81 in the playoffs. He finished with 1,368 career points on 662 goals and 706 assists. He spent much of his career with the Calgary Flames, captaining the franchise from 2003 through 2013. He concluded his career with brief stints in Pittsburgh, Boston, Colorado and Los Angeles.