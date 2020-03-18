News: Boston Bruins sign Maine goalie Swayman

New England Hockey Journal

The Bruins have signed Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman. (Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins signed Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman to a NHL entry-level contract, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native just completed a remarkable season for the Black Bears. His .939 save percentage ranked second nationally. In large part due to his heroic play in net, Maine earned home ice in the Hockey East Tournament. Swayman faced 1,170 shots, 63 more than the next closest goaltender in college hockey.

Swayman was 18-11-5 and had Maine in position to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. This was his best season in Orono, but he put together three solid years as his body of work. His save percentage was .921 and .919 as a freshman and sophomore, respectively.

