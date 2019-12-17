New teams storm NEHJ Prep School Coaches Poll

Loomis Chaffee has stormed the top 10 of our coaches poll. (Paul Grant/NEHJ)

Several impressive starts have changed the look of New England Hockey Journal’s Prep School Coaches Poll. The third edition of the 2019-20 season was released is below.

Although three of the top four teams remain the same as a week ago, two newcomers this season in the Pelicans of Loomis Chaffee and Bears of Berkshire have broken into the top 10. The Bears have jumped into the top 10 for the first time in 16 all-time editions of our New England coaches’ rankings after their four straight wins to open the winter.

Ten teams outside of the rankings also received consideration on at least one coach’s ballot. Overall, seven teams have maintained a place in the top 10 since our preseason edition two weeks ago. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)

The NEHJ Prep School Coaches Poll will be released every Tuesday during the season on hockeyjournal.com.