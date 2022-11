Landan Resendes will be a huge piece for Cushing this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the boys’ prep hockey season right around the corner, it’s time for the preseason rankings.

Salisbury won the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 championship last season, while Kent took the Martin/Earl Large School championship and Pomfret snagged the Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament.

Kimball Union was picked No. 1 in last year’s NEHJ rankings. Salisbury came in second.

The NEHJ preseason coaches’ poll releases next Monday.