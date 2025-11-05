New England Hockey Journal

Girls

New Hampton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

By

Kelsey Baker
Kelsey Baker leads a new-look forward group at New Hampton. (Yuqi Qian)

New Hampton will have a new look this year.

Last season, the top-seeded Huskies took down No. 6 St. Mark's, 4-1, in the Small School title game to finish 22-6-4, claiming their third straight title and ending the season on a 12-game winning streak.

The Huskies must turn the page after graduating 11 seniors, 10 of whom are now playing either Division 1 or 3 college hockey.

"It's going to be a very different group this year," coach Craig Churchill said. "We brought in 12 new players, and we have 14 freshmen and sophomores. It's going to be a very young team."

It will take some work to pick up where they left off. Seven of last season's top 10 scorers were part of the graduating class. Most of the top six forwards are gone, as is most of the top four on defense.

So, how do the Huskies plan to maintain the high standard?

