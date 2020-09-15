New England’s top 2021 NHL draft prospects

Matt Beniers chalked up 25 goals with Team USA's U-18 and USHL team in 2019-20. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The 2021 NHL draft season has begun with amateur scouts heading to rinks across New England, Minnesota and Quebec to watch eligible prospects.

While the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs march on, Midget hockey has flipped the switch to start the 2020-21 season. Junior hockey already has started in some areas, including the QMJHL, and college hockey is expected to begin sometime in November.

The crop of first-year eligible prospects in New England is led by University of Michigan freshman center Matt Beniers out of USA Hockey’s NTDP. He’s expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 draft.