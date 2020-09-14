New England’s 2020 NHL draft prospects: Forecasting the field

Ryan McGuire (New Canaan, Conn.) is a Belmont Hill School center committed to Colgate. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

2020 has been a weird year all around, and that includes the ramifications from the coronavirus pertaining to the NHL draft.

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft originally was slated for June 26-27, but it has been moved back to Oct. 6-7. Instead of taking place in Montreal, it will now be held virtually over Zoom, although the exact details are still up in the air.

While many NHL amateur scouts in the region have moved on to scouting prospects eligible for 2021, organizations still have to focus on this year’s draft that is now less than a month away. Many 2020 eligible prospects are now playing for or scheduled to play for a different team this season.