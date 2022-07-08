New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft

New Englanders shut out of first round as BC commit Cutter Gauthier drafted by Flyers

By

Cutter Gauthier
BC commit Cutter Gauthier donned the sweater of the Philadelphia Flyers at the NHL Draft. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New England prospects were shut out of the first round at the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The lack of locals among the first 32 picks wasn’t all that surprising, although Northeastern center Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) was once considered a potential first-round pick.

Hughes’ father, longtime NHL agent Kent Hughes, was able to soak up some of the spotlight as he made the first overall pick in his first year as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, the host of the draft. Hughes and the Canadiens selected Slovakian left wing Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick. He was the top-rated European skater, according to NHL Central Scouting. Fellow countryman Simon Nemec, a defenseman, went second to the New Jersey Devils.

With the fifth overall pick, the Philadelphia Flyers plucked NTDP left wing Cutter Gauthier, a Boston College commit. The Northville, Mich., native is a goal-scoring power forward who has always been at the top of the American '04 class, but his draft stock soared considerably this past season. In 54 games with the NTDP he scored 34 goals and 31 assists.

Below we'll run down New England options for day 2 of the draft.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft: 22 New Englanders to watch in this class

There is a plethora of talent in New England across the 2006 birth year that will be eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. Two players…
Read More
Will Smith

2023 NHL Draft: Ranking the top 13 New England prospects

Next year's 2023 NHL Draft is shaping up to be top-heavy when it comes to the talent coming out of New England. USA Hockey NTDP…
Read More
Jack Hughes

2022 NHL Draft: Ranking the top 15 New England prospects

The 2022 NHL Draft won’t go down as one of the best for New Englanders, but there are plenty of intriguing storylines as this year’s…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter