New Englanders flock to USA Hockey Select 15s

Teddy Stiga is a left-shot forward for Belmont Hill and the Boston Junior Eagles. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Over 30 players from New England are competing this week at the USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp at the Northtown Center, a multi-sheet facility just outside of Buffalo.

The local players are joining their peers from across the country as the best 2006-born skaters and goaltenders look to impress college coaches, junior scouts, and USA Hockey personnel. It’s a big year for the birth year as they begin their quest to make the NTDP and be selected in the USHL draft.

Below is a look at the local players and those with ties to the region who are competing at this week’s USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp: