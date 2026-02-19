From left: Lee Stecklein, Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey and Megan Keller celebrate winning gold. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On a team full of young stars, it was two of the United States' most seasoned veterans coming through when it mattered most.

After captain Hillary Knight tied the game late in regulation, defender Megan Keller delivered the dazzling game-winner in overtime, lifting the U.S. to Olympic gold over Team Canada, 2-1.

With the win, two New England natives captured gold. Veteran forward Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.) took home her first gold and third medal in her third Olympics. It was also defender Caroline Harvey's (Salem, N.H.) first gold and second medal, overall.

Carpenter, a former prep standout at Governor's Academy and a collegiate star at Boston College, finished the tournament with six points (three goals) in seven games. She has nine points in 14 games for the PWHL's Seattle Torrent this season. Harvey, a former NAHA standout and a two-time national champion at Wisconsin, had nine points (two goals) in the tournament. She has 54 points in 26 games for the Badgers this season.

The New England connections ran much deeper than just Carpenter and Harvey, though.