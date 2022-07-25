How some New England prospects are boosting stock this summer

Teddy MacAusland (Westwood, Mass.) will play at Noble & Greenough in the fall. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Summer is for the beach and relaxing, unless you’re one of the many area hockey prospects vying for attention from NHL scouts and college coaches.

While a bunch of local players have taken part in USA Hockey Player Development Camps and other showcases, a few have set themselves apart from the rest.

No one did that more so than Joe Connor with his performance in June at the USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp. The Amherst, N.H., native led the event in scoring, earning himself a spot on the U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that will compete in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in August in Red Deer, Alberta.

Connor scored four goals and had nine assists in seven games. There was a lot of buzz at the rink about his stock soaring after the camp. As a rising junior, he’ll have his pick of schools when Aug. 1 rolls around, when he’s eligible to receive offers and commit to a college.