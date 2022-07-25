New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

How some New England prospects are boosting stock this summer

By

Teddy MacAusland
Teddy MacAusland (Westwood, Mass.) will play at Noble & Greenough in the fall. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Summer is for the beach and relaxing, unless you’re one of the many area hockey prospects vying for attention from NHL scouts and college coaches.

While a bunch of local players have taken part in USA Hockey Player Development Camps and other showcases, a few have set themselves apart from the rest.

No one did that more so than Joe Connor with his performance in June at the USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp. The Amherst, N.H., native led the event in scoring, earning himself a spot on the U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that will compete in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in August in Red Deer, Alberta.

Connor scored four goals and had nine assists in seven games. There was a lot of buzz at the rink about his stock soaring after the camp. As a rising junior, he’ll have his pick of schools when Aug. 1 rolls around, when he’s eligible to receive offers and commit to a college.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Matty Cataldo

5 underrated prospects who’ve shined in Foxboro Summer Prep League

FOXBORO, Mass. – The Foxboro Summer Prep League is just over the halfway point, having played six of the 10 weeks. Each Wednesday night, six…
Read More
Jack Hughes Kings Development Camp

59 New England prospects taking part in 2022 NHL development camps

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is in the rearview mirror, and for the top New England prospects selected, the next step was to take part…
Read More
Thatcher Bernstein

Three New England ’06 players chosen for U.S. Under-17 Five Nations Tournament team

AMHERST, N.Y. — There were plenty of surprises Wednesday when USA Hockey announced its team for the 2022 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament. The roster decision…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter