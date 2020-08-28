New England Hockey Journal’s The Rink Shrinks podcast debuts

Former pro players, local stars Mike Mottau and Brian Yandle will entertain the hockey world with humor and insight on new podcast

Seamans Media Inc., publisher of New England Hockey Journal and other specialized sports content, is proud to announce the debut of its new podcast, New England Hockey Journal’s The Rink Shrinks, featuring former pro players Mike Mottau and Brian Yandle. Listeners will get honesty, humor, insight and direction from Mottau and Yandle, along with their special guests in the hockey industry, some from inside the NHL bubble in Toronto, who will share the lessons and outrageous stories they’ve come across in the sport. The first session, which is now up at hockeyjournal.com, features special guest and longtime NHL player Brian Boyle of the Florida Panthers, a Hingham, Mass., native and former star at Boston College. Mottau and Yandle will help listeners navigate their way through life and the sport of hockey today in a humorous and educational format, and address the seemingly growing, day-by-day insanity of both. The show’s slogan — “Keepin’ it real in the rink and in life” — addresses that.

“The Rink Shrinks is unlike any other podcast out there,” said Seamans Media Inc. founder and publisher Eric Seamans. “Mike and Brian have been down so many hockey roads and collected so many great stories and experiences to share. Our company’s slogan is, ‘Inspiring, informative and insightful,’ across all of our platforms, and The Rink Shrinks is all of that, with a good dose of humor mixed in.” The Rink Shrinks podcast will drop every two weeks. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Tune In and Stitcher, or listen at hockeyjournal.com. Mottau, who won the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in college hockey as a senior at Boston College in 1999-2000, grew up in Avon, Mass., and starred at Thayer Academy. His BC career was highlighted by three trips to the Frozen Four, and he played in the NHL for eight seasons during a 14-year professional career. He is currently a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks. “As a father of four (a boy and three girls), three of whom play hockey, I’ve seen the game at multiple levels, from being a youth player, high school, college and pro, and now coaching youth and being an NHL scout,” said Mottau. Yandle, who grew up in Milton, Mass., starred at Catholic Memorial and Cushing Academy before going on to an outstanding four-year career at the University of New Hampshire, where he played on a Hockey East champion and Frozen Four team in 2002-03, and was a two-time All-American. He went on to play professionally for five seasons.

“As a father of three and former youth hockey director, I have coached at multiple levels of youth hockey, and hope to educate parents and players on the ins and outs of this crazy hockey world that we know and love,” said Yandle. Listeners are encouraged to submit questions to Mottau and Yandle for them to discuss on the podcast to TheRinkShrinks@hockeyjournal.com. “We think this is great hockey drive-time listening on the way to or on the way back from the rink,” said Seamans. The Rink Shrinks is a Seamans Media Inc. podcast. Other Seamans Media Inc. podcasts are available at NESoccerJournal.com/podcast and BaseballJournal.com/podcast. For all the latest on the region’s top prospects, and stories from the prep, college and pro levels, visit hockeyjournal.com. Follow New England Hockey Journal on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Link Tree, and subscribe to the NEHJ newsletter: hockeyjournal.com/newsletter.