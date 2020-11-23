New England Hockey Journal

Division 3

New England Hockey Conference makes it official, cancels rest of conference schedule

By

NEHC member Norwich is a perennial D-3 men's hockey contender, but not this winter due to COVID. (Getty Images)

The New England Hockey Conference has canceled the remainder of its 2020-21 conference schedule, the conference’s Board of Directors announced in a Monday release, amid the ongoing resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the Northeast.

The NEHC, which houses 12 Division 3 teams in six Northeast states, already had announced the postponement of the 2020 portion of its league schedule in late July.

Men's teams in the NEHC are: Babson, Castleton, Hobart, Johnson & Wales, New England College, Norwich, Skidmore, Southern Maine, Suffolk and UMass Boston. The women's NEHJ teams are: Castleton, Johnson & Wales, New England College, Norwich, Plymouth State, Salem State, Southern Maine, Suffolk and UMass Boston.

