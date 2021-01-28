New England hockey community rallies for injured Bishop Feehan senior A.J. Quetta

A.J. Quetta (North Providence, R.I) was injured Tuesday night in a game against Pope Francis. The New England hockey community is coming together to support A.J. Quetta, a Bishop Feehan High School senior who suffered a serious head injury during a Tuesday night game at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield, Mass. Quetta, who is from North Providence, R.I., crashed headfirst into the corner boards during the first half of the Shamrocks’ game against Pope Francis High School. According to the Boston Globe, he was taken off the ice on a stretcher and transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. “It is a significant injury,” said Tim Sullivan, the president of Bishop Feehan, which is located in Attleboro, Mass. “We are all praying for A.J., his family, and his doctors.” The two teams kneeled at center ice for a joint prayer following the game.

Advertisement

A great show of sportsmanship as both teams gather at center ice for the Bishop Feehan player who left due to injury. pic.twitter.com/rN3RyANayr — Jason Kates (@Jason_Kates) January 27, 2021 “That’s one of the good moments in sports,” Pope Francis coach Brian Foley told the Globe. “Without any real adult supervision, the kids took it upon themselves to do that, which I thought showed a lot of leadership for the kids on both teams to do that.” “Feehan and our senior, AJ Quetta, have been wrapped in prayer & love today,” Sullivan tweeted on Wednesday night. “Hundreds and hundreds of calls and emails and tweets, etc. This is the one that says it all. Prayers matter. Please keep them coming. We pray for AJ, his family, his doctors and nurses and his teammates.” Feehan and our senior, AJ Quetta, have been wrapped in prayer & love today. Hundreds and hundreds of calls and emails and tweets, etc. This is the one that says it all. Prayers matter. Please keep them coming. We pray for AJ, his family, his doctors and nurses and his teammates. https://t.co/RYAGMzYz0D

Advertisement

— Tim Sullivan (@FeehanPres) January 28, 2021 A GoFundMe page was set up by Quetta’s family to help cover treatment and recovery costs, raising more than $200,000 in the first eight hours it was live on Wednesday. “AJ has gotten into a hockey accident, and might not be able to move his body again,” Elyse Quetta wrote on the page. “With your donations, we can get him to the best doctors to do everything we can to get him better. We have so much hope! We love you so much AJ.” Well-wishes from many corners of the hockey landscape were shared throughout the day. The Boston Bruins released a statement: “The Boston Bruins are sending best wishes to Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta.

Advertisement

We are keeping A.J., his family, and the Bishop Feehan community in our hearts during this very difficult time.” A statement from the Boston Bruins: pic.twitter.com/hPIi8WsU18 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2021 The Northeastern men’s hockey team tweeted a picture of players offering Quetta a stick salute from Matthews Arena. Our thoughts are with A.J. Quetta and the @FeehanHockey community. Get well soon! pic.twitter.com/BPHkEElr5m

Advertisement

— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) January 27, 2021 Holy Cross head coach David Berard and assistant coach Jon Lounsbury also tweeted their support. My family is sending our prayers to A.J. Quetta from Bishop Feehan High School for a speedy recovery. We are keeping A.J., his family, friends and teammates in our prayers! — David Berard (@DavidBerard30) January 28, 2021