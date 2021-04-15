New England District Tournament: Top 15 Only prospects

Mid Fairfield, coached by Hockey Hall of Famer Marty St. Louis (far left), won the 15 Only bracket last weekend.

EXETER, N.H. — Mid Fairfield and Mount Saint Charles played a wildly entertaining game last weekend with New England District’s 15 Only automatic bid to USA Hockey Nationals on the line.

Mount Saint Charles jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Mid Fairfield took a commanding 4-1 advantage. The boys from Woonsocket, R.I., rallied to force overtime, scoring two with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker. Ultimately, Mid Fairfield prevailed by a score of 3-0 in the shootout after a scoreless overtime period.

Mid Fairfield has a ton of high-end talent, including several players destined to make USA Hockey’s NTDP. Mount Saint Charles has a couple of NTDP candidates of its own. The two finalists were heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition over the weekend at The Rinks at Exeter. Seacoast Performance Academy and South Kent Selects Academy were the other two semifinalists and the next closest competition for Mid Fairfield and Mount Saint Charles, who are both bound for Dallas later this month to compete at USA Hockey Nationals.