New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

New England District Select Festival: Who should make All-Star games?

By

Before going to New Hampton, Marco Senerchia played at Mount Saint Charles. (Mike Gridley/NEHJ)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The New England District is holding its tryout festival this weekend for '06s and '07s looking to advance to USA Hockey Player Development Camps this summer in Amherst, N.Y.

The three-day event featured practices Friday before games Saturday and Sunday. The festival concludes with Sunday afternoon’s All-Star Games for both age divisions. College coaches, led by Northeastern assistant coach Jason Guerriero, are in charge of running practices, coaching on the bench during games and evaluating.

After taking in Saturday’s action, splitting time between the two age groups with games going on simultaneously, below are my predictions for the players who will make the all-star games at both divisions on Sunday afternoon at the New England Sports Village.

The '06 all-star game begins at 12:30 p.m. while the '07s get underway 30 minutes later at 1:00 p.m.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

New England District Select Festival: Who should make All-Star games?

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The New England District is holding its tryout festival this weekend for '06s and '07s looking to advance to USA Hockey Player…
Read More

How Lawrence Academy saved its best for last to win a championship

The final game of the regular season can be approached in many different ways. For teams safely in a playoff spot, it’s a chance to…
Read More

MIAA: Division 3 boys All-MIAA Teams and Awards

There were talented players across the Division 3 landscape in the MIAA hockey circuit during the 2022-23 season. Unlike in Division 4, this division featured…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter