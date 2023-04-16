Before going to New Hampton, Marco Senerchia played at Mount Saint Charles. (Mike Gridley/NEHJ)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The New England District is holding its tryout festival this weekend for '06s and '07s looking to advance to USA Hockey Player Development Camps this summer in Amherst, N.Y.

The three-day event featured practices Friday before games Saturday and Sunday. The festival concludes with Sunday afternoon’s All-Star Games for both age divisions. College coaches, led by Northeastern assistant coach Jason Guerriero, are in charge of running practices, coaching on the bench during games and evaluating.

After taking in Saturday’s action, splitting time between the two age groups with games going on simultaneously, below are my predictions for the players who will make the all-star games at both divisions on Sunday afternoon at the New England Sports Village.

The '06 all-star game begins at 12:30 p.m. while the '07s get underway 30 minutes later at 1:00 p.m.