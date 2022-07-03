New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

New England District Select 15s: Top prospects

Mount St. Charles' Nic Whitehead is a top 2007 forward from the region. (Mike Gridley/NEHJ)

KEENE, N.H. – The New England District Select 15s took place over the past five days, bringing together top 2007-born prospects from across the New England states, sans Massachusetts.

Tuesday and Wednesday were set aside for practices while competition truly began Thursday afternoon. The five-day camp, which had the players staying on the Keene State College campus, culminated in an All-Star Game Saturday afternoon. The practices and games took place at Keene Ice Arena, a picturesque facility with a mountain backdrop.

The purpose of the camp was to select nine forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders to attend USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y., from July 15-20. The event, just outside of Buffalo, is highly attended by college coaches, junior hockey scouts, coaches and management, NHLPA agents and USA Hockey personnel staff. It is the beginning of an important scouting season for the ’07s, as the USHL, QMJHL and OHL have their drafts for this birth year the following spring. USA Hockey also will be picking a team of ’07s for the 2023-24 NTDP next March.

