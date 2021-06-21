New England District Select 15 Festival: Top prospects

Players compete Friday in the New England District Select 15 Festival at Conway Arena in Nashua.

NASHUA, N.H. -- The best 2006-born players in New England District took to the ice at Conway Arena over the weekend in hopes of earning a spot at USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp next month in Amherst, N.Y.

New England District is made up of the other five New England states outside of Massachusetts. The annual New England District tryout camp for the age group was evaluated by several local college and prep school coaches, led by Brown University assistant Jason Guerriero.

Players competed in three games and skated in three practices leading up to Sunday afternoon’s All-Star Game. From there, players were selected for the USA Hockey event that takes place July 15-19 just outside of Buffalo at the Northtown Center. It’s the beginning of an important developmental year for the `06 birth year. Next spring, players will be selected for USA Hockey’s NTDP and drafted into the USHL.

Below are my rankings and evaluations of the top 36 players at the New England District Select 15 Festival. I watched all three games Friday night and Sunday’s All-Star Game. All the players written up have positive attributes while needing to refine other parts of their game, as should be expected for this age group.