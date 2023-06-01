New England connections run deep in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring entering the Stanley Cup Final. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Sorry, New Englanders — the Boston Bruins won't be in this year's Stanley Cup Final. Crazy, right? The best team in NHL regular season history didn't make it to June. Instead, they were sent packing in the first round, failing to make it to May.

That doesn't mean there won't be New England connections in this season's Stanley Cup Final, which features an odd matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers.

If you had those two teams in the Cup Final when the playoffs began in April, would you mind showing me your pick for the Powerball numbers?

Both squads have a ton of New England connections and in doing research for this story, I was stunned at just how many ties to the region players on both teams have.