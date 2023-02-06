Victor Ostman has been sensational in net for Maine this season. (Anthony DelMonaco/Maine Athletics)

The majority of New England’s top Division 1 men’s teams have had some level of up-and-down results over the last two weeks.

Seven of our 10 ranked teams took at least one loss just this past weekend, making the upcoming stretch drive all the more interesting. Atlantic Hockey and ECAC Hockey teams have just three weekends left in their regular seasons.

Of course, a highlight of the upcoming slate is the Beanpot Tournament on the first two Mondays of February. The results could alter the regional picture, but the field will be looking to chase a Boston University team that is the defending champion carrying a seven-game win streak to TD Garden.

Here is New England Hockey Journal’s latest look at the top teams in the region in power ranking form: