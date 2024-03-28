New England 15O, 14U players to watch at USA Hockey Nationals

Carter Meyer celebrates with Finn Sears against the LI Gulls at the River Rats Jamboree. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Next week, USA Hockey Nationals begin.

Games start on April 2 and run to April 7. Throughout that time, the 15O division will compete in Fargo, N.D., while the 14U players battle for a national title in Plymouth, Mich.

Seacoast Performance Academy recently won the New England District (which excludes Massachusetts) playoffs, as it secured an automatic bid to nationals. The Neponset Valley River Rats won the 15O championship for Massachusetts in November.

The 14Us in both Massachusetts and the New England District both played their playoffs recently. The Jr. Eagles took home the hardware for Massachusetts, while Mount St. Charles proved to be the king of the New England District.

Various other teams earned at-large bids as well.

We already took a look at the players to watch in the 18U and 16U divisions. Let's dive into the 15O and 14U groups.