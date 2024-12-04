NESCAC: Some early takeaways, standouts and statement wins

Defenseman William Tripp (Lakeville, Mass.) and Conn. College are off to a 4-2-1 start. (Conn. College Athletics)

Last season, Trinity ran rampant through the NESCAC, pausing only occasionally for a water break.

The Bantams lapped the field to win the regular-season title, winning 16 of the 18 league games they played. Then they won the conference tournament and pushed all the way into the championship game of the NCAA Division 3 tournament, losing to Hobart.

No question they’re still the team to beat. But early indications are that there won’t be so much separation this time around.

Let’s take a look at some early takeaways -- and potential contenders -- from the fledgling NESCAC season.