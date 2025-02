Junior forward Spencer Korona (Enfield, Conn.) leads the NESCAC with 23 assists. (Getty Images)

What to make of a regular season in the NESCAC where only three of the league’s 10 teams finished above .500 in league play?

Potential mayhem. But that’s par for this course.

No. 1 Hamilton and No. 2 Trinity enter the conference tournament as favorites, with Colby riding a strong finish into third place. But recent history has taught us that this tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games on Saturday, rarely plays out as projected.

Let’s break down the matchups and players to watch.