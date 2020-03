St. Mark's is the top seed in the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC Hockey Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament will have quite a bit of intrigue this year.

Tilton, the fifth seed, is back to defend its title while No. 1 St. Mark’s, No. 2 Millbrook, No. 3 New Hampton and No. 6 Gunnery are poised to challenge.

The field of eight teams boasts two of the top three 2020 NHL Draft prospects in prep school hockey in St. Mark’s defenseman Ian Moore and Gunnery right wing Alex Jefferies.