The 2023 Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament seeds have been released.
Groton gets the No. 1 seed and a bye from the quarterfinals after going 17-3-4. Cushing will also get a bye from the quarterfinals, as it earned the No. 2 seed. New Hampton sits in the No. 3 seed and Millbrook scored the No. 4 spot.
The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Taft School.
This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.