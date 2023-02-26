New England Hockey Journal

NEPSAC girls Small School Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

Groton snagged the No. 1 seed in the NEPSAC girls Small School Tournament. (Groton Athletics)

The 2023 Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament seeds have been released.

Groton gets the No. 1 seed and a bye from the quarterfinals after going 17-3-4. Cushing will also get a bye from the quarterfinals, as it earned the No. 2 seed. New Hampton sits in the No. 3 seed and Millbrook scored the No. 4 spot.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Taft School.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Times are TBD

MORE GIRLS TOURNAMENT BRACKETS: Elite 8 | Large school

Quarterfinals 

  • March 1: No. 3 New Hampton vs. No. 6 Portsmouth Abbey, TBD, New Hampton School
  • March 1: No. 4 Millbrook School vs. No. 5 Lawrence Academy, TBD, TBD

Semifinals 

  • March 4: No. 1 Groton vs. Millbrook/Lawrence Academy winner
  • March 4: No. 2 Cushing vs. New Hampton/Portsmouth Abbey winner

Finals

  • March 5: TBD

