Groton snagged the No. 1 seed in the NEPSAC girls Small School Tournament. (Groton Athletics)

The 2023 Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament seeds have been released.

Groton gets the No. 1 seed and a bye from the quarterfinals after going 17-3-4. Cushing will also get a bye from the quarterfinals, as it earned the No. 2 seed. New Hampton sits in the No. 3 seed and Millbrook scored the No. 4 spot.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Taft School.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.