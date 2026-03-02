New England Hockey Journal

Girls

NEPSAC girls Small School tournament 2026: Why each team could win

Avatar photo
By

Tina Scalese
Tina Scalese and Groton have reached two of the last three Small School finals. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The postseason is here.

The all-out sprint that is the NEPSAC playoffs is about to kick off with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, the semifinals on Saturday and championships at Dexter Southfield on Sunday.

One thing that's typically true in the tournaments: anything can happen.

Chaos is on the table in the girls Small School tournament this season, with several strong contenders toward the top of the bracket.

You have Groton and Rivers, who were in the Elite 8 hunt for most of the season, while Cushing and Governor's weren't terribly far off either. Meanwhile, St. Mark's previously proved that anything is possible after reaching the Small School final as the No. 6 seed last season. Elsewhere, New Hampton is looking to defend three-straight Small School titles.

Here's what you need to know about all eight teams in the field.

Let's dive in.

