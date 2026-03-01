New Hampton won its third straight Small School title last season. (Yuqi Qian)

The 2026 Dorothy Howard girls Small School tournament is here.

Groton got the No. 1 seed after going 16-6-2 in the regular season, while Rivers is the No. 2 seed at 14-7-4. Cushing (13-9-4) and Governor’s (14-8-5) round out the top four seeds.

This year’s title game will be at Dexter Southfield on Sunday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, March 4, and the semifinals will be Saturday, March 7.

Last season, it was all about New Hampton once again as the top-seeded Huskies took down then-No. 6 St. Mark’s for a third-straight title.