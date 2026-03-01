New England Hockey Journal

Girls

NEPSAC girls Small School tournament 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

New Hampton won its third straight Small School title last season. (Yuqi Qian)
The 2026 Dorothy Howard girls Small School tournament is here.

Groton got the No. 1 seed after going 16-6-2 in the regular season, while Rivers is the No. 2 seed at 14-7-4. Cushing (13-9-4) and Governor’s (14-8-5) round out the top four seeds.

This year’s title game will be at Dexter Southfield on Sunday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, March 4, and the semifinals will be Saturday, March 7.

Last season, it was all about New Hampton once again as the top-seeded Huskies took down then-No. 6 St. Mark’s for a third-straight title.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Quarterfinals

  • March 4: No. 1 Groton vs. No. 8 Frederick Gunn | TBA | Groton
  • March 4: No. 2 Rivers vs. No. 7 New Hampton | TBA | Rivers
  • March 4: No. 3 Cushing vs. No. 6 Portsmouth Abbey | TBA | Cushing
  • March 4: No. 4 Governor’s vs. No. 5 St. Mark’s | TBA | Governor’s

