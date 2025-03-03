Kathryn Butkus and Rivers have the No. 2 seed in the Large School tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's tournament time in the NEPSAC.

The full sprint that is the playoffs begins this week with the Small School, Large School and Elite 8 tournaments. The quarterfinals kick off Wednesday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. A Small School champion will be crowned Sunday at 11 a.m. at Taft School.

New Hampton, the back-to-back champions, enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, coming in at 19-6-4. Rivers is the No. 2 seed at 17-9-1. Meanwhile, Governor's (14-12-2) is No. 3, and Lawrence Academy (10-15-0) is No. 4.

So, how does every team stack up in this year’s tournament?

Let's look at each team and why they could win it all.