Girls

NEPSAC girls Small School tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

New Hampton
New Hampton is gunning for three straight Small School titles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament bracket is out.

New Hampton is the No. 1 seed after going 19-6-4 during the regular season, while Rivers (17-9-1) is the No. 2 seed. Governor’s (14-12-2) and Lawrence Academy (10-15-0) round out the top four seeds.

Last season, New Hampton beat Groton, 2-1, to repeat as Small School champions. The Huskies have reached three straight Small School title games.

This year’s championship will be held Sunday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Taft School in Watertown, Conn.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

OTHER GIRLS BRACKETS: Elite 8 Tournament | Large School Tournament

Quarterfinals

  • March 5: No. 1 New Hampton vs. No. 8 Frederick Gunn | TBD | Lawrence Academy
  • March 5: No. 2 Rivers vs. No. 7 Mount St. Charles | TBD | Rivers
  • March 5: No. 3 Governor’s vs. No. 6 St. Mark’s | TBD | Governor’s
  • March 5: No. 4 Lawrence Academy vs. No. 5 St. George’s | TBD | Lawrence Academy

