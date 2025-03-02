New Hampton is gunning for three straight Small School titles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament bracket is out.

New Hampton is the No. 1 seed after going 19-6-4 during the regular season, while Rivers (17-9-1) is the No. 2 seed. Governor’s (14-12-2) and Lawrence Academy (10-15-0) round out the top four seeds.

Last season, New Hampton beat Groton, 2-1, to repeat as Small School champions. The Huskies have reached three straight Small School title games.

This year’s championship will be held Sunday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Taft School in Watertown, Conn.