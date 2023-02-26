New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

NEPSAC girls Large School Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

Freshman Mackenzie Silliman is an important player on defense for Westminster. (Westminster Athletics)

The 2023 Patsy Odden Large School Tournament seeds have been released.

St. Paul’s School gets the No. 1 seed and a bye in the quarterfinals after going 17-8-2. Westminster also gets a bye, as it sits as the No. 2 seed. Taft School scored the No. 3 seed and Austin Prep, in its first year in the NEPSAC, earned the No. 4 seed.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Taft School.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Advertisement

*Times are TBD 

MORE GIRLS TOURNAMENT BRACKETS: Elite 8 | Small school

Quarterfinals 

  • March 1: No. 3 Taft vs. No. 6 Choate, TBD, Taft School
  • March 1: No. 4 Austin Prep vs. No. 5 BB&N, TBD, Austin Prep

Semifinals 

  • March 4: No. 1 St. Paul’s School vs. Austin Prep/BB&N winner
  • March 4: No. 2 Westminster vs. Taft/Choate winner

Finals

  • March 5: TBD

Related Articles

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2023 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament seeds have been released, as the top eight teams battle it out to be crowned the top team in…
Read More

NEPSAC boys Small School Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2023 Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament seeds have been released. St. Mark's gets the No. 1 seed after going 22-5-1. Holderness (18-6-3) earned the No.…
Read More

NEPSAC boys Large School Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2023 Martin/Earl Large School Tournament seeds have been released. Taft gets the No. 1 seed after going 17-8-0. Salisbury (14-6-5), last year's Elite 8…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter