Freshman Mackenzie Silliman is an important player on defense for Westminster. (Westminster Athletics)

The 2023 Patsy Odden Large School Tournament seeds have been released.

St. Paul’s School gets the No. 1 seed and a bye in the quarterfinals after going 17-8-2. Westminster also gets a bye, as it sits as the No. 2 seed. Taft School scored the No. 3 seed and Austin Prep, in its first year in the NEPSAC, earned the No. 4 seed.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Taft School.

