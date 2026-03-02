New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

NEPSAC girls Large School tournament 2026: Why each team could win

Avatar photo
By

Kami Moors helped Taft nab the No. 3 seed in the Large School tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
Kami Moors helped Taft nab the No. 3 seed in the Large School tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The postseason is officially upon us.

The all-out sprint that is the NEPSAC playoffs is about to kick off with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, the semifinals on Saturday and championships at Dexter Southfield on Sunday.

One thing that's typically true in the tournaments: anything can happen.

Several formidable contenders headline this season's girls Large School tournament field, but can any underdogs pull off an upset or two?

You have Phillips Exeter, which was in the Elite 8 mix for most of the season. Meanwhile, Choate, Taft and BB&N were in the picture at different points, too. Others, like Thayer and Berkshire, have plenty of upside, too, while Kent and Middlesex have given strong opponents issues.

Here's what you need to know about all eight teams in the field.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Tina Scalese

NEPSAC girls Small School tournament 2026: Why each team could win

The postseason is here. The all-out sprint that is the NEPSAC playoffs is about to kick off with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, the semifinals on…
Read More

NEPSAC boys Small School tournament 2026: Why each team could win

The 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School tournament is here, and it's definitely the most top-heavy of the three. Holderness, with its win over Kimball Union…
Read More
Kami Moors helped Taft nab the No. 3 seed in the Large School tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

NEPSAC girls Large School tournament 2026: Why each team could win

The postseason is officially upon us. The all-out sprint that is the NEPSAC playoffs is about to kick off with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter