Kami Moors helped Taft nab the No. 3 seed in the Large School tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The postseason is officially upon us.

The all-out sprint that is the NEPSAC playoffs is about to kick off with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, the semifinals on Saturday and championships at Dexter Southfield on Sunday.

One thing that's typically true in the tournaments: anything can happen.

Several formidable contenders headline this season's girls Large School tournament field, but can any underdogs pull off an upset or two?

You have Phillips Exeter, which was in the Elite 8 mix for most of the season. Meanwhile, Choate, Taft and BB&N were in the picture at different points, too. Others, like Thayer and Berkshire, have plenty of upside, too, while Kent and Middlesex have given strong opponents issues.

Here's what you need to know about all eight teams in the field.

Let's dive in.