Girls

NEPSAC girls Large School tournament 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

Paisley Meyer
Paisley Meyer helped lead Phillips Exeter to the top seed in the Large School field. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The 2026 Patsy Odden girls Large School tournament is here.

Phillips Exeter got the No. 1 seed after going 16-7-2 in the regular season, while Choate is the No. 2 seed at 12-9-1. Taft (13-9-1) and BB&N (11-11-3) round out the top four seeds.

This year’s title game will be at Dexter Southfield on Sunday, March 8, at 11 a.m. The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, March 4, and the semifinals will be Saturday, March 7.

Last season’s tournament was far from chalk as then-No. 2 Deerfield took down fifth-seeded Tabor for the title.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

GIRLS BRACKETS: Elite 8Small School

Quarterfinals

  • March 4: No. 1 Phillips Exeter vs. No. 8 Middlesex | TBA | Phillips Exeter
  • March 4: No. 2 Choate vs. No. 7 Kent | TBA | Choate
  • March 4: No. 3 Taft vs. No. 6 Berkshire | TBA | Taft
  • March 4: No. 4 BB&N vs. No. 5 Thayer | TBA | BB&N

BOYS BRACKETS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

