Paisley Meyer helped lead Phillips Exeter to the top seed in the Large School field. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The 2026 Patsy Odden girls Large School tournament is here.

Phillips Exeter got the No. 1 seed after going 16-7-2 in the regular season, while Choate is the No. 2 seed at 12-9-1. Taft (13-9-1) and BB&N (11-11-3) round out the top four seeds.

This year’s title game will be at Dexter Southfield on Sunday, March 8, at 11 a.m. The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, March 4, and the semifinals will be Saturday, March 7.

Last season’s tournament was far from chalk as then-No. 2 Deerfield took down fifth-seeded Tabor for the title.