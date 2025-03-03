Julianna Goffredo and Tabor have the No. 5 seed in the Large School tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's the most exciting time of year in prep.

The coming week will be an all-out sprint to the finish with the Large School, Small School and Elite 8 tournaments. The quarterfinals kick off Wednesday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. A Small School champion will be crowned Sunday at 11 p.m. at Taft School.

Thayer enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, coming in at 19-5-2. They reached the semifinals last season. Deerfield is the No. 2 seed at 17-6-2. Meanwhile, Berkshire (14-7-2) is No. 3, and Phillips Exeter (14-8-2) is No. 4.

Last year's champion, BB&N, and runner-up, Dexter Southfield, will compete in the Elite 8.

So, how does every team stack up in this year’s Large bracket?

Let's look at each team and why they could win it all.