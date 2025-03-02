New England Hockey Journal

Girls

NEPSAC girls Large School tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

Dominique Reiher
Dominique Reiher and Phillips Exeter are in search of their first NEPSAC title since 2000. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Patsy Odden Large School Tournament bracket is out.

Thayer is the No. 1 seed after going 19-5-2 during the regular season, while Deerfield (17-6-2) is the No. 2 seed. Berkshire (14-7-2) and Phillips Exeter (14-8-2) round out the top four seeds.

Last year, BB&N took down Dexter Southfield, 1-0, for the Large School title. Each is in the Elite 8 this season, meaning a new champion will be crowned.

This season’s championship will be held Sunday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Taft School in Watertown, Conn.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

OTHER GIRLS BRACKETS: Elite 8 Tournament | Small School Tournament

Quarterfinals

  • March 5: No. 1 Thayer vs. No. 8 St. Paul’s | TBD | Thayer
  • March 5: No. 2 Deerfield vs. No. 7 Milton Academy | 3:15 p.m. | Deerfield
  • March 5: No. 3 Berkshire vs. No. 6 Kent | TBD | Berkshire
  • March 5: No. 4 Phillips Exeter vs. No. 5 Tabor | TBD | Phillips Exeter

