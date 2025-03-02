Dominique Reiher and Phillips Exeter are in search of their first NEPSAC title since 2000. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Patsy Odden Large School Tournament bracket is out.

Thayer is the No. 1 seed after going 19-5-2 during the regular season, while Deerfield (17-6-2) is the No. 2 seed. Berkshire (14-7-2) and Phillips Exeter (14-8-2) round out the top four seeds.

Last year, BB&N took down Dexter Southfield, 1-0, for the Large School title. Each is in the Elite 8 this season, meaning a new champion will be crowned.

This season’s championship will be held Sunday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Taft School in Watertown, Conn.