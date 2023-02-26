New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

NEPSAC girls Elite 8 Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

Emily Crovo has been vital for Williston Northampton this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament seeds have been released, as the top eight teams battle it out to be crowned the top team in the NEPSAC.

Williston Northampton gets the No. 1 seed after going 24-0-1. Phillips Andover earned the No. 2 seed and Kent and Tabor round out the top four.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Taft School.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Times are TBD 

MORE GIRLS TOURNAMENT BRACKETSLarge school | Small school

Quarterfinals 

  • March 1: No. 1 Williston Northampton vs. No. 8 Loomis Chaffee, TBD, Williston Northampton School
  • March 1: No. 2 Phillips Andover vs. No. 7 Milton Academy, TBD, Phillips Academy Andover
  • March 1: No. 3 Kent vs. No. 6 Dexter Southfield, TBD, TBD
  • March 1: No. 4 Tabor vs. No. 5 Nobles, TBD, Tabor Academy

Semifinals

  • March 4: Williston/Loomis winner vs. Tabor/Nobles winner
  • March 4: Kent/Dexter winner vs. Phillips Andover/Milton winner

Finals

  • March 5: TBD

