Emily Crovo has been vital for Williston Northampton this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament seeds have been released, as the top eight teams battle it out to be crowned the top team in the NEPSAC.

Williston Northampton gets the No. 1 seed after going 24-0-1. Phillips Andover earned the No. 2 seed and Kent and Tabor round out the top four.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Taft School.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.