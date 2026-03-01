New England Hockey Journal

Girls

NEPSAC girls Elite 8 tournament 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

Loomis Chaffee beat Phillips Andover for the girls Elite 8 title last season. (Yuqi Qian)
The 2026 Chuck Vernon girls Elite 8 tournament is here.

Nobles got the No. 1 seed after going 27-1-0 in the regular season, while Phillips Andover is the No. 2 seed at 21-2-1. Williston Northampton (19-3-0) and Dexter Southfield (20-2-2) round out the top four seeds.

This year’s title game will be at Dexter Southfield on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, March 4, and the semifinals will be Saturday, March 7.

Last season, second-seeded Loomis Chaffee won a thriller over then-No. 5 Phillips Andover for its first title since 1989.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

GIRLS BRACKETS: Large School | Small School

Quarterfinals

  • March 4: No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 8 St. Paul’s | TBA | Nobles
  • March 4: No. 2 Phillips Andover vs. No. 7 Tabor | TBA | Phillips Andover
  • March 4: No. 3 Williston Northampton vs. No. 6 Deerfield | TBA | Williston Northampton
  • March 4: No. 4 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 5 Loomis Chaffee | TBA | Dexter Southfield

BOYS BRACKETS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

