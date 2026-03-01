Loomis Chaffee beat Phillips Andover for the girls Elite 8 title last season. (Yuqi Qian)

The 2026 Chuck Vernon girls Elite 8 tournament is here.

Nobles got the No. 1 seed after going 27-1-0 in the regular season, while Phillips Andover is the No. 2 seed at 21-2-1. Williston Northampton (19-3-0) and Dexter Southfield (20-2-2) round out the top four seeds.

This year’s title game will be at Dexter Southfield on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, March 4, and the semifinals will be Saturday, March 7.

Last season, second-seeded Loomis Chaffee won a thriller over then-No. 5 Phillips Andover for its first title since 1989.