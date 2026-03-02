New England Hockey Journal

Girls

NEPSAC girls Elite 8 tournament 2026: Breaking down every team

By

Mia Daley helped lead Williston to the No. 3 seed in the Elite 8. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
The big dance is finally here. 

The all-out sprint that is the NEPSAC playoffs is about to kick off with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, the semifinals on Saturday and championships at Dexter Southfield on Sunday.

One thing that's typically true in the tournaments: anything can happen.

This season's Elite 8 field is deep. The top five seeds are legitimate title threats, but Nos. 6-8 shouldn't be slept on by any means, either. There's plenty of upset potential. 

You have Nobles, which has risen above the pack of late, searching for its second title in three seasons. Phillips Andover has proven itself among the favorites once again after coming oh-so-close in recent years. Williston Northampton was atop the pack for much of the season. The Wildcats went back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. Don't count out Dexter Southfield or reigning champ Loomis Chaffee, either. Deerfield, Tabor and St. Paul's have strong cases as sleepers as well. 

Here's what you need to know about all eight teams in the field.

Let's dive in.

