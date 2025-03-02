Gretta Hulbig and Nobles are the defending Elite 8 champions. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament bracket is out.

Williston Northampton is the No. 1 seed after going 21-1-1 during the regular season, while Loomis Chaffee is the No. 2 seed at 22-2-1. Dexter Southfield (18-2-4) and Nobles (23-5-1) round out the top four seeds.

Last season, Nobles beat Williston, 3-1, to win its 11th title since 2000. Williston has been to three straight Elite 8 championships, winning the first two.

This year’s championship will be held Sunday, March 9, at 4 p.m. at Taft School in Watertown, Conn.