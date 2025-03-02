New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

NEPSAC girls Elite 8 tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

Avatar photo
By

Gretta Hulbig
Gretta Hulbig and Nobles are the defending Elite 8 champions. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament bracket is out.

Williston Northampton is the No. 1 seed after going 21-1-1 during the regular season, while Loomis Chaffee is the No. 2 seed at 22-2-1. Dexter Southfield (18-2-4) and Nobles (23-5-1) round out the top four seeds.

Last season, Nobles beat Williston, 3-1, to win its 11th title since 2000. Williston has been to three straight Elite 8 championships, winning the first two.

This year’s championship will be held Sunday, March 9, at 4 p.m. at Taft School in Watertown, Conn.

Advertisement

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

OTHER GIRLS BRACKETS: Large School Tournament | Small School Tournament

*Times are TBD

Quarterfinals

  • March 5: No. 1 Williston Northampton vs. No. 8 Groton | TBD | Williston Northampton
  • March 5: No. 2 Loomis Chaffee vs. No. 7 Cushing | TBD | Loomis Chaffee
  • March 5: No. 3 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 6 BB&N | TBD | Dexter Southfield
  • March 5: No. 4 Nobles vs. No. 5 Phillips Andover | TBD | Nobles

Related Articles

New Hampton

NEPSAC girls Small School tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament bracket is out. New Hampton is the No. 1 seed after going 19-6-4 during the regular season, while Rivers…
Read More
Dominique Reiher

NEPSAC girls Large School tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The Patsy Odden Large School Tournament bracket is out. Thayer is the No. 1 seed after going 19-5-2 during the regular season, while Deerfield (17-6-2)…
Read More
Gretta Hulbig

NEPSAC girls Elite 8 tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament bracket is out. Williston Northampton is the No. 1 seed after going 21-1-1 during the regular season, while Loomis…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter